Web hosting deal: Custom domain, custom design and 1 year of hosting for $99

Every business needs a website, but not every business owner has the time, tools, knowledge or budget to get one started. Indeed, if you've ever investigated the numerous steps -- registering a domain, finding a web host, actually building the site -- you know it can be pretty daunting. And hiring a professional to do all the work for you? Pretty expensive.

Thankfully, I've got a simple, super affordable solution: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get InMotion Hosting's Quickstarter Wordpress Hosting Plan for $99 -- a price that includes your own domain, a professionally designed one-page site and one year of hosting. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

It works like this: You fill out a questionnaire telling the designers exactly what kind of site you need, what images you want (they can provide some if needed) and so on. You can also request a .com, .net, .org, .us, .biz or .info domain, and InMotion will register it for you (assuming the requested name is available, of course).

The package includes a custom email address for your site, and you can set up unlimited additional addresses as well.

Once your site is built, you can make changes and add more pages using InMotion's drag-and-drop toolset. (You also have the option of re-enlisting the designer at an hourly rate.) InMotion provides 24/7 phone, email and chat support as part of the package -- one reason the company made CNET's list of the best web hosting providers for 2019.

In the past I've set up sites for small businesses, podcasts and the like. Very often the hosting alone would cost over $100, so getting a domain and email and a fully designed page at this price is a deal indeed. If you need to establish a web presence and don't have a lot of time or budget, this is definitely worth a look.

