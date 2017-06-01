Weather Channel aggressively trolls Trump after climate call

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The Weather Channel is under the weather.

Actually, it's sick as a pig, storming about the place, thundering on about what it surely sees as America's descent into isolationist ignorance.

I'm deducing all of this from its home page.

After President Donald Trump's staged announcement that the US would be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, the people who sometimes give you the right weather reacted with a coruscating collage of disbelief.

Weather.com was headlined by an image of Trump and the words: "Trump Pulls US Out Of Paris Climate Agreement; What That Means."

Beneath, however, was a series of links that piddled squalls of derision on the president. Sample: "Fact Check: Trump's Shaky Claims On Climate Accord."

Then there was: "'Sad Day: Global Reaction To Trump's Decision." This all seemed borderline polite.

Until there was: "Don't Care? Proof You Should...", as well as "...and More Proof," "and "Even More Proof" and finally "Or California's Coast Disappearing Into The Sea."

I fear that last one would please the president somewhat.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's not often that the Weather Channel becomes one of the top trending topics on Twitter, but there it was on Thursday evening, eclipsing even the fact that Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein emitted his first ever tweet to object to Trump's decision.

This isn't quite the first time the Weather Channel has slipped into a somewhat political frame of mind. Last year, it huffed and puffed at slightly rightist site Breitbart, again on the subject of climate change.

The Weather Channel's digital assets are owned by IBM, which supports the Paris Climate Agreement. The company's CEO, Ginny Rometty, is one of the remaining tech CEOs on the president's advisory council -- from which Tesla CEO Elon Musk withdrew on Thursday, because of the climate decision.

Oddly enough, the Weather Channel's founder, John Coleman, believes that climate change is tripe.

Yes, it's come to this. Even the weather is a political issue. I forecast no warming in this area at all.