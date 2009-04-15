Wearable, workout-worthy W-Series Walkman

There's more than one way to make a wireless MP3 player, and building it directly into a set of headphones may seem like the easy way out, but it gets the job done. Plus, there are none of those audio-fidelity issues you might run into with technologies such as RF and Bluetooth, which is probably why Sony elected to take this route with its new W-Series Walkman.
This 2GB MP3 player is built into a set of impressively small earbud-style headphones and sports a palatable price tag of just $69.
Read the Sony W-Series Walkman review.
