CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

We talk about the Pixel 2 XL's display problem (The 3:59, Ep. 306)

We dive into the new Google phone's screen woes, Twitter banning Russia Today and Sputnik ads and Amazon's earnings preview.

359306b

 CNET

You may want to hold off on the Google Pixel 2 XL. Or, at least, watch your display really closely. 

Reviews of the jumbo version of Google's flagship phone have generally been positive, but there are concerns about "burn-in," or leaving a residual image on a display after the image is actually gone. CNET has been able to replicate the problem, and you can read all about it here

We also discuss Twitter banning ads from Russia-sponsored news sites Russia Today and Sputnik. This come ahead of Twitter's scheduled appearance before Congress about Russia next week. 

Lastly, we talk about Amazon's upcoming earnings report tonight and what the company does with its Whole Foods Market acquisition

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. 

We talk about the Pixel 2 XL's display problem (The 3:59, Ep. 306)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Robert Scoble defines the 'limits of my influence' in tech