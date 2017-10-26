We talk about the Pixel 2 XL's display problem (The 3:59, Ep. 306)

CNET

You may want to hold off on the Google Pixel 2 XL. Or, at least, watch your display really closely.

Reviews of the jumbo version of Google's flagship phone have generally been positive, but there are concerns about "burn-in," or leaving a residual image on a display after the image is actually gone. CNET has been able to replicate the problem, and you can read all about it here.

We also discuss Twitter banning ads from Russia-sponsored news sites Russia Today and Sputnik. This come ahead of Twitter's scheduled appearance before Congress about Russia next week.

Lastly, we talk about Amazon's upcoming earnings report tonight and what the company does with its Whole Foods Market acquisition.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

