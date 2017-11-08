CNET

Augmented reality is expected to become a new, major tech platform in the years to come, and Apple wants a piece of the action.

The iPhone maker is working on a new AR headset that could become available as soon as 2020, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg.

Also on today's podcast, we talk about Snap's lousy quarterly results and Twitter doubling its character limit to 280.

We may be wearing Apple AR headsets by 2020 (The 3:59, EP. 313)

