We go deep on the Surface laptop (The 3:59, Ep. 239)

With the Surface Laptop, Microsoft is trying to create the ultimate touchscreen-enabled notebook computer.

We run through CNET's review of the new device, focusing on its unique (and potentially problematic) fabric covering, and we touch on some alternative Windows laptops you may want to consider.

Also on the show: the experience of VR arcades, and Zelle, a new peer-to-peer payments service created by a major bank consortium.

