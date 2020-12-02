We finally have a good look at Hailee Steinfeld as Marvel's new Hawkeye

Marvel Comics

While it's still yet to be official that Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop in Marvel's Disney Plus Hawkeye series, new set photos all but confirm it's her.

XRealm Matthews tweeted Wednesday a string of pretty high-res images from the set, featuring Steinfeld in Bishop's signature purple. She's also holding a bow, which might just give it away.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld on the Set of #Hawkeye 12/02/2020 pic.twitter.com/6gFGR4HZGt — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) December 2, 2020

The photos are dated Dec. 2, apparently from a subway in Brooklyn. Thanks to a video and not-so-clear images (both via Murphy's Multiverse), we already knew filming had been underway.

Jeremy Renner, aka the original Hawkeye from The Avengers movies, confirmed shooting with a snap of his Clint Barton-labeled chair on set. "Ms Bishop ... we need you!" he posted on Instagram Wednesday.

But we all know Lucky the Pizza Dog is the real star of the show. He's there in the images, pulling Steinfeld along by his leash.

Who is Pizza Dog? Pizza Dog is a character in the comics, first appearing when Clint Barton saves him. The good boy's tags reveal his name to be Arrow, but Clint renames him Lucky. An issue devoted entirely to Lucky's point of view reveals he calls himself Pizza Dog, simply because of his love of a New York slice.

Add Pizza Dog to the list of greatest Marvel characters you've never heard of. He was revealed to be in the series via concept art from a 12-minute Disney Plus featurette called Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe, released mid-November.

If you weren't excited for the new series, expected to arrive on Disney Plus late in 2021, an adorable pup should be a draw card. Otherwise, tune in to see Kate Bishop take over the mantle of Hawkeye under the tutorage of master archer Clint Barton.