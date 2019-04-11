On this podcast, we talk about:
- Disney is poised to unveil details about its Disney Plus streaming service.
- Julian Assange gets arrested after losing his asylum status.
- Amazon employees are listening in on recordings from your Echo smart speakers.
- CNET looks at the tech being used along the Texas border.
We finally get to see what Disney Plus is all about (The 3:59, Ep. 543)
