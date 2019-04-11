CNET también está disponible en español.

We finally get to see what Disney Plus is all about (The 3:59, Ep. 543)

In this episode: our biggest questions for Disney's streaming service, Julian Assange's arrest, Amazon workers' eavesdropping and tech's influence on the border.

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

We finally get to see what Disney Plus is all about (The...
4:51

