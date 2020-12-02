We could see two new MacBook Pros in 2021, Apple analyst Kuo predicts

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

A new investor note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts two new MacBook Pros will launch in 2021, followed by the release of a more affordable MacBook Air in 2022, 9to5Mac reported Wednesday. The devices are all predicted to use new mini-LED panels, a burnout-resistant improvement to Apple's LCD screen-lighting technology. The analysis also predicts "two or three" new chargers in 2021, and doubles down on Kuo's previous estimate of mini-LED unit shipments released in an earlier report.

In November, Kuo predicted that Apple would release the next generation of MacBook and Apple Watches in the second half of 2021, and that the iPad Air would be given 5G connectivity next year too, as well as a mini-LED display. In the same report, he also said he expect the AirPods 3 launch to be delayed from early next year until April or June. Kuo's latest analysis revised that prediction, suggesting the Apple's transition to the mini-LED would be sped up by its popularity.

"MacBook's mini LED adoption rate and shipment growth are both superior to iPad." Kuo reportedly said in the investor note. He added that "MacBook shipments will grow significantly by about 100% to 30-35 million units per year within three years thanks to the adoption of Apple Silicon and the all-new form factor design."

While Kuo's analysis suggests Apple's transition to mini-LED will come earlier than expected, no timeline predictions were offered beyond sometime generally in 2021.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

