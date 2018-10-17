We break down what 5G will really be like (The 3:59, Ep. 475)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Cutting through the 5G hype.
- Pixel 3's computational photography chops.
- Netflix's blowout subscriber growth in the last three months.
