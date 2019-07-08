In honor of Prime Day 2019, we've teamed up with GameSpot to celebrate BIG with our readers. With so many amazing deals happening, we're giving away Amazon gift cards for 10 consecutive days so readers can indulge on Prime Day deals!
Here's the scoop: the value of the gift cards increases as the giveaway progresses, from July 8 to July 17. You can come back every day to fill out the email part of the form and qualify for the prize of the day. But you can also follow us on social media via the optional additional actions to accumulate extra entries and increase your chances of winning.
The gift card amount per day breaks down like this:
- Day 1: $200
- Day 2: $250
- Day 3: $300
- Day 4: $350
- Day 5: $400
- Day 6: $450
- Day 7: $500
- Day 8: $600
- Day 9: $700
- Day 10: $1,000
What do you need to do to enter? Please read our rules carefully, and fill out the form agreeing to our terms and conditions. If you're having trouble viewing the form use this link.
Use this calendar invite to remind yourself to stop by each day to add an additional entry -- it just takes a minute!
Here's how to add this to your calendar:
Google Calendar: Download the calendar invite. Then on the calendar page, click on the gear icon and choose Settings. Click the calendar tab, Import Calendar and the Browse button to select the invite you downloaded. Then click Import.
Apple Calendar or Outlook: Simply click on the invite.
Good luck everyone, and let us know what you would buy if you won in the comment section below!
5 tips to keep your data safe on Facebook: Hide your life from Facebook, while still posting about your life on Facebook.
6 ways to delete yourself from the internet: Finally ready to get off the grid? It's not quite as simple as it should be, but here are a few easy-to-follow steps that should point you in the right direction.
Discuss: We're giving away up to $1,000 for a Prime Day shopping spree
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.