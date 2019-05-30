You can print your favorite memories on the spot by winning one of 10 Printomatic cameras we are giving away, courtesy of Kodak. We partnered with TV Guide and ET to celebrate graduation season with this 10-megapixel point-and-shoot camera that automatically prints your best photos.

What do you have to do enter this giveaway? Just fill out the form below after reading the official rules and accepting our terms and conditions. Once this step is done, you'll unlock the option of obtaining extra entries by following across social channels or visiting our sites every day.

If you have trouble seeing the form above, please use this link.

If you need help finding the perfect graduation gift don't forget to check out our favorite graduation gifts of 2019, and good luck!