We are giving away a Sony Aibo

The one-of-a-kind robotic pet uses its sensors and cameras to be the perfect companion. It can remember 100 different people thanks to its use of artificial intelligence and deep learning technology. Those OLED-screen eyes use advanced robotic animation to give it a unique personality. And yes, you can teach it tricks via voice commands. If you want to know what it's like to have this pup in your life, you can check Bridget Carey's article in which she explains how it was to have one for a whole week.

If you are attending to CES this year, don't forget to go by our booth located in Tech West by the Sands Expo, because we will do an unboxing of this puppy live on the stage and we have some surprises in our booth, too. For those readers who will be watching at home, keep an eye out for our livestream and tell us what you think in the comments.

What do you have to do to win* this $2,900 prize? Just read the rules carefully, accept the terms and conditions and fill out the form below. Don't forget that you have the option to get additional entries by following our social channels, downloading the CNET app or by sharing the unique link you get after registering to the sweepstakes. Each friend who signs up with your link gets you 10 extra entries.

Due to restrictions from the manufacturer, this giveaway is not available for residents of the state of Illinois. Good luck!

