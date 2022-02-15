We Are Confused, Too: Wordle Has Two Different Answers Today

Screenshot by Mark Serrels/CNET

If you're an avid Wordle player scratching your head today, you're not alone. Fans of the popular word game took to social media Tuesday to express frustration and confusion about the game's lastest move.

The reason? Apparently, Wordle, which was acquired by The New York Times in late January, is showing two different answers to Tuesday's word riddle, Wordle 241. Based on clues provided by players on social media, you might get a different answer depending on what platform you're playing the game on. If you're playing Wordle on The New York Times platform, you might get one answer. But if you're playing it on the old platform, the answer might be different.

