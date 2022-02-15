Everything to know about Super Bowl Sunday 'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Tom Brady Super Bowl 2022 Tweet 'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman Dies at 75 Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts Super Bowl commercials

We Are Confused, Too: Wordle Has Two Different Answers Today

Following its move to The New York Times platform, the popular game apparently is showing different answers depending on where you're playing it.

Antonio Ruiz Camacho headshot
Antonio Ruiz Camacho
wordle-goodbye

Wordle, the popular word game, was acquired by The New York Times in late January.

 Screenshot by Mark Serrels/CNET

If you're an avid Wordle player scratching your head today, you're not alone. Fans of the popular word game took to social media Tuesday to express frustration and confusion about the game's lastest move.

The reason? Apparently, Wordle, which was acquired by The New York Times in late January, is showing two different answers to Tuesday's word riddle, Wordle 241. Based on clues provided by players on social media, you might get a different answer depending on what platform you're playing the game on. If you're playing Wordle on The New York Times platform, you might get one answer. But if you're playing it on the old platform, the answer might be different.

More to come.