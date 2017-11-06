CNET también está disponible en español.

We already broke the iPhone X (The 3:59, Ep. 311)

It only took one drop for the iPhone X to crack. Also on the show, T-Mobile and Sprint are NOT getting together after all.

How many drops does it take to crack an iPhone X? According to our tests, just one. 

Despite its high costs, the iPhone X has a low threshold for pain. In our drop test, the $1,000 phone cracked after one drop, even as Apple argued the iPhone X was "designed to be durable." 

So, you might want to get a case for your iPhone X after all

Also on the podcast, we take a look at the T-Mobile and Sprint merger that died at the last minute, and our features on food tech and how Donald Trump changed politics through Twitter

