How many drops does it take to crack an iPhone X? According to our tests, just one.

Despite its high costs, the iPhone X has a low threshold for pain. In our drop test, the $1,000 phone cracked after one drop, even as Apple argued the iPhone X was "designed to be durable."

So, you might want to get a case for your iPhone X after all.

Also on the podcast, we take a look at the T-Mobile and Sprint merger that died at the last minute, and our features on food tech and how Donald Trump changed politics through Twitter.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

We already broke the iPhone X (The 3:59, EP. 311) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher