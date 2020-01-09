WB Games Montreal teases Batman Court of Owls game

Warner Bros.

The critically acclaimed Batman Arkham series ended with the release of 2015's Arkham Knight. Now, after months of silence, developer WB Games Montreal is once again teasing a new game featuring the Caped Crusader.

A teaser image for the next Batman title developed by WB Games Montreal came out Thursday. Earlier in the day, the developer's Twitter account posted a partial image with the phrase "Cape sur la nuit / Capture the Knight." The expectation for the next Batman game is that it'll focus on the Court of Owls. In the comics, the court is a secret society in Gotham City that tried to kill Batman.

There's been no official announcement for a new game, but one could be made at the Game Developers Conference in March or at E3 in June.

WB Games Montreal first teased the new Batman game last September when it tweeted a short video showing different crests related to the Court of Owls. A page on the developer's website has spots for several more to go along with the crests already revealed.

Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019

The Arkham games -- Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight -- were developed by Rocksteady Studios while WB Games Montreal made 2013's Arkham Origins.