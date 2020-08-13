Waze rolls out contactless fuel payments with ExxonMobil, Shell

Angela Lang/CNET

Waze on Thursday rolled out a new feature that allows US drivers to link the navigation platform to fuel partner apps for contactless payments at participating Exxon, Mobil and Shell gas stations.

When drivers arrive at those stations, a notification in the Waze app will prompt them to securely pay using the fuel partner's contactless payment app (the Exxon Mobil Rewards app or the Shell app). They'll then be able to earn rewards through those loyalty programs. If a driver doesn't have those apps installed, Waze will direct them to download it.

The integration is designed to cut back on time and contact with screens and pin pads at the pump, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the current environment, we understand that our customers may wish to limit interactions and touch points during their fueling experience," Iris Hill, Shell's US marketing technology manager, said in a release. "The integration with the Shell app enables a secure, contactless, and rewarding payment experience so the Waze community can save on every fill-up with the Fuel Rewards program and get back on the road quickly and safely."