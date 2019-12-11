Waze now lets you report roads with unplowed snow and black ice

Waze

Waze has added snow warnings to its mapping app, where users can see real-time snow conditions, unplowed roads and ice warnings. The update was added Tuesday, as reported earlier by 9to5Google, and comes just in time for the winter break.

The snow conditions feature was developed in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, according to 9to5Google. VDOT tweeted the news Tuesday, saying it's "so excited about these new features from Waze." Waze also confirmed the news via Twitter, telling drivers to "stay alert when the weather outside is frightful."

You can find info on snow warnings under hazards > weather > unplowed road, Waze said in a press release posted by 9to5Google.