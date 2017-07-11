Waze gets personal on iOS with custom voice prompts

Waze

"Take the second exit at the roundabout."

Sometimes a direction that makes sense on paper can be confusing on the road. But that's OK because the Google-owned Waze is now letting iOS users record their own personalised directions.

You can access the Voice Recorder feature in Waze's advanced settings by hitting "Sound & voice." Tap "Voice directions" and you'll be given the option to record a new voice. Your custom voice pack comes with a link you can share with friends, family and everyone on the internet.

Bought by Google in 2014 for $1 billion, Waze is a community-powered mapping and navigation app that gives you real-time traffic information and road alerts. The Voice Recorder feature was released on Android last month. And in March it introduced integration with Spotify.