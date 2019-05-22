Waze gets DJ Khaled to guide you on your journey

Waze

Every car ride can feel like a journey to greatness as DJ Khaled brings his inspiring words to Waze.

The hip hop musician's voice is available on the navigation app globally from Wednesday until the end of June as music streaming service Deezer celebrates the launch of his eleventh album, Father of Asahd.

Khaled will give you the usual warnings about hazards, along with choice customized advice like "Stay focused" and "The top's off the Maybach." You can switch to his voice by going to Settings and finding his name under Voice Directions, and get a look at his career in his "100%" Deezer playlist.

"Bless up Deezer and Waze for guiding millions of drivers across the world on their path to success," he said. "So excited for 'fan luv' to be able to get my voice on Waze!"

The companies linked up in late 2018 when Deezer became Waze's embedded audio player.