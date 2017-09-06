Waze Carpool goes live in states hit by Hurricane Harvey

Waze

Texans and Louisiana hit by Hurricane Harvey can now help each other get around for free with the Waze Carpool app.

Waze announced its carpool app, which usually connects commuters heading to work with a ride, will be available in parts of Texas and Louisana that were affected by Hurricane Harvey. If people have a car with an open seat available, they'll be able to offer it to other Waze Carpool users who are heading in the same direction. Similarly, people without transportation can request a ride, and they'll be matched up with an empty seat.

Waze has also set up a Facebook Group to help work together to overcome the loss of 1 million cars and 60,000 damaged structures. Waze is also asking app users to assist their real-time editors in keeping the map up-to-date by calling out road closures, hazards and traffic as it occurs.

Julie Mossler, a spokesperson for Waze, said it's too early to know if it's necessary or possible to open up the carpool app in Florida for Hurricane Irma.