Waze on Monday rolled out new "Moods," or avatars for users to share how they're feeling on the road. Dozens of Moods now represent emotions including happy, adventurous and "zombified." The navigation app is also revamping its logo, opting for more-minimal detail in the accompanying animation.

The brand update also includes refined typography and a new, more-vibrant color palette that extends to in-app Moods and icons as well as the platform's website.

The Google-owned navigation app has found itself needing to pivot amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting to provide services such as helping users find medical testing centers and emergency food distribution. The company also rolled out lane guidance in beta earlier this year, which tells drivers which lane to stay in to reach a highway exit.