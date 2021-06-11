Wayne Brady plays King Dice in Netflix's Cuphead Show

Netflix

Geeked Week is Netflix's first-ever week dedicated to the platform's upcoming geeky shows, such as The Witcher, Stranger Things and Masters of the Universe: Revelation. As part of the event on Friday, Netflix one of the leads for the upcoming animated series The Cuphead Show, which based on a popular video game of the same name known for its retro animation.

Wayne Brady, comedian and host of Let's Make a Deal, will star in the upcoming Netflix show as the of King Dice. In the source game, King Dice is the manager of the Devil's Casino. He's the boss players have to defeat before taking on The Devil to fight for the souls of protagonists Cuphead and Mugman.

"Who will be the first contestant to roll the dice?"



"Who will be the first contestant to roll the dice?"

Cuphead came out in 2017 for PCs and consoles. Developed by Studio MDHR, the game drew a lot of attention for its retro art style based on the animation of Fleischer Studios and Walt Disney.

Netflix has yet to announced a premiere date for The Cuphead Show.