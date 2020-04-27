Snag a Henckels knife set for $100, plus deals on Le Creuset and All-Clad at Wayfair's sale

Deal Savings Price









If there's something we can never pass up, it's a good sale. And Wayfair is doing just that: slashing prices up to 80% on tons of big name kitchen and home products, like All-Clad, KitchenAid and Le Creuset. Plus, during this Save Big, Give Back sale, Wayfair is donating 10% of the profits to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, so now's the time to stock up on all those kitchen products you've long been ogling.

Ahead, our top kitchen and home picks we're immediately adding to our carts. The sale ends Wednesday, so hop to it.

Wayfair These nearly 5-star sheets have over 6000 reviews, with happy sleepers cooing how "soft and luxurious" they are, and one reviewer even mentioned, "I've been getting a better night sleep because they don't interfere with my sleep!" The aforementioned sheets have a subtle checkered pattern, which is great for someone who's looking to switch up that extra set of white ones.

Wayfair All-Clad pans are beloved for a reason, and this frying pan set for $60 should definitely be one of the reasons why. The 8- and 10-inch pans make frying fun -- everything from scrambled eggs to burgers and vegetables.



Wayfair Put all that frozen fruit to work in this KitchenAid blender, perfect for smoothies, frozen drinks, purees, dips and even hot soups.

Wayfair This sleek air fryer allows you to make all your favorite fried foods -- without the extra oil. It's custom-built with eight programs to make fries, pork, shrimp, cake, chicken, steak, fish and pizza, plus a cooking timer of up to 30 minutes.

Wayfair Level up your knife collection with this do-it-all set from Henckels. You'll be able to tackle every kitchen task, from mincing garlic to peeling apples, as the set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 8-inch chef's knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, kitchen shears, a 9-inch sharpening steel and an 11-slot hardwood block.

Wayfair Gussy up your bar with this cute cart on wheels, ready to hold all your flutes, hip bottles and favorite brews.

Wayfair Built from enameled cast iron, this signature Dutch oven was born for all your casseroles, roasts, soups and one-pot meals. Choose from five colors, including cherry, Marseille blue and matte black.