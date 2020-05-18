Air fryers, grills and more picks from Wayfair's Memorial Day sale going on now

Deal Savings Price









It's still a little early to predict exactly what the rest of spring and summer is going to look like with all that's going on, and we're still heeding the advice of medical professionals and staying put. One way to insulate for the possibility that we won't be moving around as much this summer is to set ourselves up for a tasty season at home. The timing for grabbing a few cool new kitchen companions is spot-on, with Wayfair's Memorial Day sale hitting early. It includes some major cooking and entertaining deals. The online retailer has high-powered blenders, air fryers, grills, cookware and more down as much as 60% in anticipation of the holiday and unofficial early start to summer. Oh, and did we mention Father's Day is just around the corner?

We pulled out a few of the best kitchen and entertaining deals from Wayfair's sitewide Memorial Day Weekend sale below. Note that some items are low inventory and once they've run out of stock, Wayfair is not likely to re-stock until after the sale. Wayfair will deliver any of these sale items below for free. Shipping times vary by item but most will arrive before the weekend if ordered today.

DASH If you've got a lil' summer diet to get back on track, an air fryer is a good place to start. You can flash "fry" some of the all-time best snack foods like chicken wings and potato skins with way less fat and calories than traditional oil frying.

KitchenAid One of the first things I'm doing when social distancing is relaxed is embracing the basic and having a few favorites over for frozen margaritas. I'm going to need a good blender, though, and this KitchenAid countertop blender is a good buy at just $79 during the MDW sale.

Keurig Easily the simplest way to make coffee, tea, chai, hot chocolate and more, Keurig pods are available from nearly every major java producer and that means hundreds of hot beverages ready at the touch of a button. Snag this K-Classic pod coffee maker with free shipping for under $90.

Cuisinart A perfect set of cookware to outfit your entire kitchen or gift to a pair of newlyweds or new homeowners in your life. The set includes a stockpot with lid, two saucepans with lids, two frying pans with lids and a deep saute pan. Cuisinart is a trusted name in cookware and their aluminum base cookware is encapsulated with easy-to-clean stainless steel for optimal heat induction and distribution. A 7-piece version of the same cookware is also on sale for under $100.