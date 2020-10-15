A 15-piece Henckels knife set at 81% off and more deals from Wayfair's sale

Deal Savings Price







Did you wake up today and realize there was a whole other list of items you wanted to buy during Prime Day that you managed to forget about? Luckily for you, this is the week of sales, with Target and Walmart and Wayfair jumping on the bandwagon and marking down everything from full cookware sets to handy small appliances. Today it's -- because it's clearly never too early to start shopping for December -- and the company is slashing prices up to 60% on a host of kitchen items. Keep reading for what we're adding to our carts.

Wayfair What better way to get in the autumnal mood than by purchasing a Dutch oven in the shape of a pumpkin? At 50% off, the cast-iron cocotte was designed not only to be cooked in, but also to be used as a striking serving vessel.

Wayfair Every steak-eating family needs these sleek steak knives, complete with a partial tang and ergonomic handles.

Wayfair A small nonstick skillet is the perfect vessel for many kitchen tasks: scrambling eggs, toasting nuts and searing off a small steak, to name a few. This Cuisinart version is built out of stainless steel hardware and comes with heat-resistant handles.

Wayfair You can perform every cooking task under the sun armed with this 11-piece cookware set -- without worrying that bits of food will stick to the pans. Included in the set are four lids, one pot stock pot, two sauce pans, two skillets, one saute pan and a steamer insert.

Wayfair You likely won't find a better deal on knives than this: a 15-piece knife block set at 81% off. Fabricated from high quality German steel, these knives are ideal for precision cuts and small jobs. The set includes a 3.5-inch paring knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch chef's knife, eight 4.5-inch stamped steak knives, 9-inch sharpening steel, shears and the hardwood block.