The best kitchen and cookware deals at Wayfair's fall clearance sale

Homemade roasted chicken thighs with lemon and tomatoes in cast iron pan
istetiana / Getty Images

What's the opposite of spring cleaning? Fall stocking up? Anyway, there's a big September clearance sale happening on everything from home decor to bedding, furniture and more at online retailer Wayfair. My attention was caught by some especially good kitchen and cookware deals

There's big savings on everything from Le Creuset Dutch ovens to a quality cast-iron and a stunning 17-piece stainless steel cookware set from a trusted brand for 75% off. This sale only runs for a few more days or until certain items sell out, so take a peek at our top kitchen and cookware picks from the Wayfair fall clearance sale below.

Le Creuset 3.5-quart cast iron Dutch oven: $290

Save $47
Wayfair

Le Creuset is some of the most durable, well-made enameled cast iron, with perfect heat conduction and distribution. It's also true that the French legacy cookware brand also makes some of the most beautiful pieces ever to grace an oven or stovetop. Take nearly $50 off this 3.5-quart Dutch oven this weekend only.

$290 at Wayfair

Cuisinart 17-piece stainless steel cookware set: $168

Save $502
Wayfair

This full, and we mean full, set of cookware is on major discount. Nothing looks quite as good hanging above your stop or simmering on your range than stainless steel and Cuisinart is a time-tested brand you can trust. The riveted handle will stay cool while you cook.

$168 at Wayfair

Maymie 3-piece cast-iron skillet set: $35

You save $9
Wayfair

If you're ready to dip your toe into the world of cast-iron pans, this three-piece set for less than $40 is a low-risk place to start. Cast iron is one of our favorite cooking materials for its ability to get super hot but distribute all that heat evenly.

$35 at Wayfair

Rachael Ray acacia wood cutting board: $20

Save $40
Wayfair

This 17 by 12-inch cutting board is fashioned from sturdy acacia wood. Tough enough to withstand your best knife, but handsome enough to serve cheese and charcuterie at your next party. 

$20 at Wayfair

J.A. Henckels modernist 13-piece block set: $104

Save $321
Wayfair

Speaking of your best knife, if your choppers are starting to dull it might be a perfect time to upgrade to this 13-piece set from century-old German knife-maker J.A. Henckels. The modern design set includes two paring knives, one serrated utility knife, one santoku knife, one bread knife, one chef's knife, four steak knives, kitchen shears and a sharpening steel.

$104 at Wayfair

Cuisinart mixing bowls with lids: $26

Save $26
Cuisinart

You'll wonder how you ever got by with bowls without lids. Talk about maximizing your kitchen space and budget, with tight-fitting lids, your bowls double as storage units for leftovers or vessels to transfer food to a party or picnic.

$26 at Wayfair

