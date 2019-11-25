CNET también está disponible en español.

Snag a cold brew maker for 50% off during Wayfair's blowout Black Friday sale

And other deals you won't want to miss.

If you're in search of discounted home goods, Wayfair is, perhaps, the authority. And right now the brand is getting the holiday sales started with its early access Black Friday blowout. Shoppers can find everything from major home appliances to dining room furniture and so much more. There is an abundance of discounted products, so we've rounded up our top picks for kitchen and home items to help you navigate the Black Friday madness. Check out our selections below and visit Wayfair for its full selection of items on sale for biggest shopping holiday of the year. 

Cuisinart professional 13-piece stainless steel cookware set: $178
At 74% off, this 13-piece stainless steel cookware set is at an insane discount. It includes a sauce pan, a saute pan, a pour sauce pan with straining lid, a stock pot with lid, a Dutch oven with straining lid, a small skillet, a large skillet and a steamer insert. It's an amateur chef's dream. 

$178 at Wayfair

Wusthof gourmet knife set with board: $100
Made from high-carbon stainless steel, Wusthof knives are highly durable and built to last for years. Normally these knives come at a high price, which is why we are going to grab this 3-piece set for less than $100 while we can. 

$100 at Wayfair

Cuisinart pure indulgence frozen yogurt, sorbet & ice cream maker: $70
Whip up your favorite ice cream or frozen yogurt at home in just 25 minutes with this fun kitchen appliance from Cuisinart. It's the perfect gift for anyone with a major sweet tooth. 

$70 at Wayfair

Black + Decker air fry toaster oven: $48
This five-in-one appliance from Black + Decker allows you to do it all. Toast, bake, broil, warm and air fry all your favorite dishes with this stainless steel toaster oven. 

$48 at Wayfair

Rapid cold brew coffee maker: $59
Make up to seven cups of cold brew in only five minutes with this Rapid cold brew coffee maker. It's on sale right now for 54% off, so it's a deal you won't want to miss.

$59 at Wayfair
