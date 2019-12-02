CNET también está disponible en español.

Snag a cold brew maker for 50% off during Wayfair's blowout Cyber Monday sale

And other kitchen deals you won't want to miss.

cold-brew
Wayfair
If you're in search of discounted home goods, Wayfair is, perhaps, the authority. And right now, holiday sales are in full swing with a Cyber Monday blowout sale. Shoppers can find everything from major home appliances to dining room furniture...and so much more. There is an abundance of discounted products, so we've rounded up our top picks for kitchen and home items to help you navigate the Cyber Monday madness. Check out our selections below and visit Wayfair for its full selection of items on sale for the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Plus, everything ships free.

Henckels classic 16-piece knife block set: $130

You save $363
Wayfair

Save big on this 16-piece knife block set, which is over 70% off for Cyber Monday. The swanky set includes a paring knife, a serrated knife, a 7-inch fork, a carving knife, a chef's knife, eight steak knives, one sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen sheers and the hardwood block. 

$130 at Wayfair

LuxDecorCollection 23-piece kitchen utensil set: $30

You save $20
Wayfair

Calling all amateur chefs. This 23-piece kit has everything you need to become the master of your kitchen. And at only $30, you won't be breaking the bank in the process.

$30 at Wayfair

Staub cast iron 4-quart round Dutch oven with lid: $100

You save $307
Wayfair

Staub Dutch ovens are usually priced upwards of three figures. For Black Friday, Wayfair is offering this one at 75% off (from $407). You'll want to bake and braise just about everything in this new pot, which comes in an assortment of colors like turquoise and cherry. 

$100 at Wayfair

Spode Christmas tree dinnerware set: $78

You save $342
Wayfair

If you're feeling festive and want your table to match, this 12-piece Spode set of Chistmas tree patterned dinnerware is a seasonal steal.

$78 at Wayfair

Gotham Steel bonanza nonstick omelette pan: $19

You save $24
Wayfair

Never worry about imperfect pancakes or ruined omelettes again with this nonstick double-sided pan. Simply pour the batter or whisked eggs into the center, close the pan and let the heat do the work. 

$19 at Wayfair

Cuisinart professional 13-piece stainless steel cookware set: $178

You save $512
Wayfair

At 74% off, this 13-piece stainless steel cookware set is at an insane discount. It includes a sauce pan, a saute pan, a pour sauce pan with straining lid, a stock pot with lid, a Dutch oven with straining lid, a small skillet, a large skillet and a steamer insert. (Yes, the lids count as "pieces.") It's an amateur chef's dream.

$178 at Wayfair

Cuisinart pure indulgence frozen yogurt, sorbet & ice cream maker: $62

You save $28
Wayfair

Whip up your favorite ice cream or frozen yogurt at home in just 25 minutes with this fun kitchen appliance from Cuisinart. It's the perfect gift for anyone with a major sweet tooth. 

$62 at Wayfair

Rapid cold brew coffee maker: $66

You save $64
Wayfair

Make up to seven cups of cold brew in only five minutes with this Rapid cold brew coffee maker. It's on sale right now for 50% off, so it's a deal you won't want to miss.

$66 at Wayfair
