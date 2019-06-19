Wave-like clouds roll over Virginia skies in breathtaking viral photo

Amy Christie Hunter

Let's look at clouds from both sides now. Amy Hunter snapped a photo of some unusual clouds over Smith Mountain in Virginia and posted it on Facebook late Tuesday, and now the image is making waves. In a good way.

"Very cool clouds rolling over Smith Mountain this evening," Hunter wrote. "They are called tsunami clouds. I sent the photo to our local news station and the meteorologist replied to me saying they are very rare and usually not this defined."

A more formal name for the wave-like clouds is "Kelvin-Helmholtz waves," CNET parent site CBS News reports, and they usually form on windy days. According to EarthSky.org, this kind of cloud formation may have inspired Vincent van Gogh's famed painting The Starry Night, the iconic blue and yellow painting showing the swirling sky as the artist saw it from his asylum room in 1889.