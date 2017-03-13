Watch what happens when a watermelon is zapped with 20,000 volts

What happens when you pump 20,000 joules into a watermelon? You get a lot of fruity, pink mist.

In the video posted on March 10, YouTuber The Backyard Scientist what reaction four capacitors rated at 20kv and 25uf each have when they are used to explode a watermelon.

The capacitors "came from a lab that used to them to simulate the effects of lightning on materials, so this is basically like what would happen if a lightning bolt struck a watermelon," The Backyard Scientist says on his YouTube page.

The results are rather satisfying to see in slow-motion video a mere melon being reduced to tiny pink particles all in the name of science.

After watching his step-by-step explanation of his methods, you'll never look at a watermelon the same way again.

And he didn't even need to fly a kite with a key attached in a rainstorm to show the effects of lightning.

