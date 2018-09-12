WatchOS 5 comes to all Apple Watches Sept. 17

Even if you don't get the Apple Watch Series 4, your current Apple Watch will still feel new.
That's because Apple is releasing its latest Apple Watch software update, WatchOS 5, on Sept. 17. Apple revealed the launch date for WatchOS 5 at its event on Sept. 12.
Apple unveiled WatchOS 5 at its WWDC event in June. The new WatchOS brings features like a Walkie-Talkie mode, automatic workout tracking, Siri shortcuts and more.
WatchOS 5 will roll out to all Apple Watch versions (including series 1, 2, 3 and 4).
Along with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple has dropped the starting price of the Apple Watch Series 3 to $279 and discontinued the Apple Watch Series 1.
