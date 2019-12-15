Watchmen's season finale gave us answers but we still have questions

HBO

HBO's Watchmen is over. The nine-episode run of the series based on the iconic comic of the same name threw mystery after mystery at viewers. While the final episode answered many things, there are still some questions left lingering.

We'll dive into those questions. But first, a recap of the Watchman series finale.

Episode 9: See How They Fly

It turns out that Lady Trieu was the one pulling all the strings. Her mother, Bian My, worked at Adrian Vedit's base in the Antarctic and stole a vial of his sperm to impregnate herself. The result was Lady Trieu, the "world's smartest woman."

After being dismissed by Adrian, Trieu developed her own plan to save the world. Although, it felt more like trying to show up her daddy. Trieu provided the Seventh Kavalry with the tools needed to capture Doctor Manhattan, while she also developed the tech needed to actually transfer his godlike powers to her.

All of this was foiled by Adrian, who ended up saving the world again. Of course, before he could do this, he had to get off Europa. Lady Trieu sent a spacecraft to rescue him from Jupiter's moon after seeing the "Save Me Daughter" message we glimpsed in episode 5.

We also learn that he came up with his own hero story that was played out by the clones in order to keep his sanity from living in a "perfect" world. This also explains why his captor, the Game Warden, also provided him the horseshoe hidden in the cake.

Also, for those who haven't read the comics, one of Adrian's great feats as a younger man catching a bullet with his hands. It appears he still has some moves at his older age.

Now, onto the questions.

Did Angela absorb Doctor Manhattan's power?

In the last few minutes of Sunday's episode, Angela becomes focused on an egg that supposedly has Doctor Manhattan's powers. She eats it and attempts to walk on water in the backyard pool. The screen cuts to black right before her foot makes contact.

This is the kind of ambiguous ending to expect from Damon Lindelof, series writer and executive producer, but there's a subtle clue it may have worked. Throughout the show, the same shade of blue as Doctor Manhattan skin was seen in shots in and around Angela's home, hinting he was in disguise. The last shot of the show has a blue filter look that's supposed to represent the morning light, but it could be mean she received Doctor Manhattan's powers. Maybe not all of them hence the lighter blue of the shot, or it could be the color represents the start of her developing powers.

Still, Lindelof could be pulling a fast one. If there is a Watchmen season 2, there's a good chance it starts off with Angela falling into the pool. If she absorbed godlike powers, it would make sense that she would feel the effects immediately, rather than waiting to try them out by walking on water.

Will Adrian be punished for his crimes?

The other big question: What will happen with Adrian now that he's back on Earth?. Looking Glass and Laurie Blake captured him with plans to have him charged for the death of 3 million people. This criminal case could be the focus of season 2 if there is one. Let's also not forget that the government and certain businesses are benefitting from people still believing the Earth was attacked by aliens back in 1985, so that could also play a part.

Other questions:

Whatever happened to Lube Man?

Special Agent Dale Petey was likely Lube Man, but there was no hero moment for the wannabe. An entry on Peteypedia is a memo written by him talking about a book called Fogdancer, which was a popular book among masked vigilantes. A summary of the book describes an outfit that sounds similar to what Lube Man was wearing making a strong argument it was the FBI agent.

What will happen to Lady Trieu's daughter?

It was hinted in episode 4 that Lady Trieu's daughter was actually a clone of her mom. Adrian confirmed that as soon as he saw her. She's a young woman with incredible intellect, but seeing the fate of her mother, or rather daughter, may keep her delving into plans for world domination. She'll likely become insanely rich unless Lady Trieu's empire goes under when the public becomes aware of her plans.

What will happen to Nite Owl?

We know Dan Dreiberg is still in jail, and Sen. Keene, who's now just a pool of slime, won't be able to follow up on getting him out. Will he just stay there or will season 2, if it happens, give some closure? Maybe he'll share a jail cell with Adrian?