Watchmen teaser trailer for new HBO series takes fans to eerie universe

Tick-tock, tick-tock. The teaser trailer for HBO's upcoming Watchmen series came out on Wednesday, and you shouldn't watch it if you're disturbed by masked faces or ticking clocks. They fill the eerie trailer, which doesn't reveal any spoilers, but is set in an alternate universe where superheroes are forced to become outlaws.

The series adapts Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel, and stars Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Frances Fisher and Tim Blake Nelson. The first season will have eight episodes, and Damon Lindelof of Lost fame is the show creator. A 2009 movie was also based on the series.

With all the clock-ticking, the teaser still manages to not reveal a premiere date, only citing "fall." HBO may be needing a new hot show by then, as blockbuster Game of Thrones only has two episodes left.