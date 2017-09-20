Who's watching the "Watchmen"? HBO is hoping you will be.

The premium cable network has officially ordered a series based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' 1986 "Watchmen" graphic novel, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The novel focuses on an alternate history America where superheroes changed the course of world history but are now mostly retired -- until they're suddenly needed once again.

There were hints the news was coming. On Tuesday, showrunner Damon Lindelof dropped an Instagram photo captioned "Day One," showing a trophy marked "In Gratitude" (fans know it was presented to superhero Nite Owl). The statue is apparently sitting on the "Watchmen" writers' room table, but not much else is revealed.

Day One. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Lindelof recently created the highly acclaimed HBO series "The Leftovers," based on Tom Perrotta's novel. "Watchmen" was made into a 2009 movie directed by Zack Snyder, who's not involved in the HBO show.

No date has been announced for the release of "Watchmen," but slow your roll, fans, it's only Day Two.

