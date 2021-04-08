Watch Zemo's full hour-long dance from Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios

Forget about the Snyder Cut's extra helping of dark tones, deleted scenes and eclectic aspect ratios. Marvel knows what fans want from extended cuts: more dancing.

In episode 3 of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus, our titular heroes wind up in a night club. In the middle of this scene, in a shot that lasts less than a second, you can see Baron Zemo pumping his fist to the music.

You don't need to know what these heroes were doing in a nightclub. Don't even worry about why two heroes are hanging out with the main villain from the second Captain America film. All you need to know is that the internet saw this fist pump and wanted more, flooding Twitter with the #ReleaseTheZemoCut hashtag.

I can’t believe there’s more footage of Zemo dancing just lying around at marvel’s studios... RELEASE THE FULL CUT COWARDS @MarvelStudios #ReleaseTheZemoCut pic.twitter.com/C14hI1Iu3Q — lib loves the bad batch 🤍 (@zemoscurl) April 6, 2021

It worked. Marvel Entertainment has uploaded an hour-long cut of Zemo's dance scene, complete with head bob, a shuffle dance, a bit of finger twirling and a rhythmic clap, for good measure.

All in all, the video is only about 24 seconds of dancing on a loop. Believe it or not, this isn't just an outtake. The moment was unscripted, but according to actor Daniel Brühl, who plays Zemo, it was actually in character. "I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off," Brühl explained to Entertainment Weekly. "It was a long dance. There's more to it, but they cut this little moment."

If that doesn't tell you everything you need to know about Zemo, nothing will.