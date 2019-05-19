HBO's Westworld will return with Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe, and tbh who hasn't wished for that threesome?!?

(I choose to believe I manifested this and helped make it happen, because based on rumors no one was expecting a trailer this early.)

In the new Westworld trailer, released Sunday just before the Game of Thrones finale aired, Paul walks along a futuristic bridge as Brain Damage by Pink Floyd plays. He sits atop a construction building with a robot -- at least one we all now would recognize as a robot, not a "Westworld robot."

HBO

We see Paul in his everyday life (in which, to be clear, he seems like a not nice guy slash a criminal), until he meets Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores wandering, apparently hurt and wearing another version of her black dress, under a bridge, looking like she's ready to kill (and remember all the times forever).

HBO

The trailer also gives us glimpses of a super tech-savvy world, with what appear to be self-driving cars and more. Plus we get to see season 3 cast members Scott Mescudi and Marshawn Lynch.

HBO

Season 3 of Westworld won't return until 2020, and this trailer (even devoid of Thompson) makes me wish that was sooooo much closer.

Note: This piece was originally published at May 19, 6:04 p.m. PT and has been updated with new info and thoughts.