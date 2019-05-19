Esto también se puede leer en español.

Watch the first Westworld season 3 trailer now

Airing before Game of Thrones finale, our first look at the next season has arrived. Westworld will return 2020.

HBO's Westworld will return with Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe, and tbh who hasn't wished for that threesome?!?

(I choose to believe I manifested this and helped make it happen, because based on rumors no one was expecting a trailer this early.)

In the new Westworld trailer, released Sunday just before the Game of Thrones finale aired, Paul walks along a futuristic bridge as Brain Damage by Pink Floyd plays. He sits atop a construction building with a robot -- at least one we all now would recognize as a robot, not a "Westworld robot."

In between looks at Paul's unnamed character, we get quick looks at other times in Westworld's... world.

We see Paul in his everyday life (in which, to be clear, he seems like a not nice guy slash a criminal), until he meets Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores wandering, apparently hurt and wearing another version of her black dress, under a bridge, looking like she's ready to kill (and remember all the times forever).

The trailer also gives us glimpses of a super tech-savvy world, with what appear to be self-driving cars and more. Plus we get to see season 3 cast members Scott Mescudi and Marshawn Lynch.

This heli-plane-car thing is just one of the handful of technologically advanced transport vehicles we see in the season 3 trailer.

Season 3 of Westworld won't return until 2020, and this trailer (even devoid of Thompson) makes me wish that was sooooo much closer.

Note: This piece was originally published at May 19, 6:04 p.m. PT and has been updated with new info and thoughts.

