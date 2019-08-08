Watch video of ULA's Atlas V rocket blasting off from Florida

Walter Scriptunas II

The United Launch Alliance launched an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday. The rocket carried a communications satellite for the US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. It's the fifth satellite in the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) series, built by Lockheed Martin.

The ULA describes the Atlas V as a "workhorse for the US military, intelligence community and scientific researchers. Developed as a modular vehicle."

The launch happened at 6:13 a.m. ET, but if you missed it, there's a full video available.

The ULA also tweeted that the rocket successfully released the satellite and that the satellite will be able to "relay survivable, protected, antijam communications to strategic commanders and tactical warfighters on land, at sea and in the air."