Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Monty Python, an 18-year-old carpet python, eyed a beach towel and thought to herself, "That looks edible." She was wrong and veterinarians at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital in Australia had to help her out.

The animal hospital posted a video this week of the towel removal procedure that leaves nothing to the imagination. It's both disgusting and hilarious. Take heed of the vet's warning: "This video contains content which might be sensitive for some viewers."

The animal hospital shared more details on its Facebook page. Monty was caught red-throated eating the towel. The vets anesthetized the nearly 10-foot-long (3-meter-long) snake and took radiographs to locate the towel inside Monty. They found it sitting in her stomach.

"With assistance from our internal medicine team, very long forceps were placed through the endoscope and used to grasp the towel," the animal hospital said. "Once we had a good grip, the towel was able to be carefully removed from the gastrointestinal tract with endoscopic guidance."

The extraction was a success and Monty's owner said the python was "back to her happy, hungry self." The snake just needs to learn the difference between a beach towel and a rodent.