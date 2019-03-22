Watch two NASA astronauts work on ISS power system during spacewalk

NASA

Two NASA astronauts are in the middle of their six-and-a-half-hour space walk right now.

International Space Station astronauts Anne McClain and Nick Hague on Friday are outside the station installing a set of powerful batteries in the lab's solar power system.

You can watch the spacewalk live and ask NASA questions.

RIGHT NOW: Two humans are working in the vacuum of space to complete today’s spacewalk, which began at 8:01am ET. Watch @AstroAnnimal and @AstroHague work outside the @Space_Station and ask questions using #AskNASA. https://t.co/Ux72wXMl08 — NASA (@NASA) March 22, 2019

This is the first spacewalk of 2019. The astronauts are swapping out old nickel hydrogen batteries with new lithium ion batteries and installing battery adapter plates.

The next spacewalk, which will also involve battery replacement work, is set for March 29 with NASA astronauts McClain and Christina Koch. If it goes according to schedule, it will be the first all-female spacewalk in history.

NASA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.