Watch two hours of Overwatch 2 gameplay next week

Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch community may still be reeling from the departure of Jeff Kaplan, but Blizzard is still hard at work on the game's sequel. Now, the company is almost ready to show off the fruits of that labor: Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller recently announced a two-hour Overwatch 2 livestream event to show off player vs. gameplay, new maps and more.

"In the past when we've talked about Overwatch 2, we've focused a lot on co-op and story side of the game, but PvP is at the core of what Overwatch feel so special," Keller said in a recent developer update video. "So, on May 20th, the Overwatch and Overwatch League teams will be putting together a livestream where we'll talk more about the PvP side of the game."

He cautions viewers that everything they're showing off is still under development and subject to change, but highlights the event as a chance to show off new maps and talk about the philosophy behind the design changes that will be implemented in the sequel. It's only the beginning, too: Keller says more updates about Overwatch 2's PvP modes will be revealed later in the year and that the team will host a developer AMA on Reddit on May 24.

Blizzard confirmed with CNET that the event will start at 12 p.m. PT on the PlayOverwatch YouTube and Twitch channels on May 20.