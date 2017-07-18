Watch trailer for a different kind of Wonder Woman movie

2:16 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The new trailer for the upcoming movie "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women" may surprise you. If you want two hours of Diana the Amazon stopping bullets and saving the world, see "Wonder Woman." If you want the fascinating fact-based tale of Wonder Woman's creation -- and don't mind a little kink, bondage and polyamory, "Marston" is for you.

Luke Evans ( of "Clash of the Titans" and "Beauty and the Beast") plays Dr. William Marston, Wonder Woman's creator and the psychologist who invented the systolic blood pressure test, which inspired the invention of the lie detector.

But it's Marston's personal relationships that are creating buzz about the trailer: Marston was married to Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall) and the couple also had a romantic partner, Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote).

"It was just this fascinating story behind them," writer and director Angela Robinson told Entertainment Weekly. "They invented a lie detector and he kind of lived in a polyamorous relationship with his wife and one of his students, Olive Byrne, and they all had kids together and lived together for many, many years."

No doubt the comic was controversial from the start, thanks in part to its many depictions of bondage. The trailer shows a crowd burning Wonder Woman comics, and Connie Britton ("Friday Night Lights") is seen questioning Marston about his work.

"For me, not to get heady about it, the dialectic in the movie was between fantasy and reality, and that they really found freedom in their lives in this notion of fantasy, be it role play [or] the comics," Robinson told EW.

"Professor Marston and the Wonder Women" is set to be released in the US on Oct. 27, with no dates yet for the UK and Australia.