Watch trailer for new Peanuts holiday special coming to Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is ringing in the holiday season with a trailer for the new Peanuts holiday special, Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne, set to start streaming on Dec. 10. The first-look trailer follows fan-favorite characters Lucy, Sally, Linus, Snoopy and Charlie Brown, of course, as they plan a New Year's party to remember and attempt to tackle some lingering resolutions.

For Auld Lang Syne will be the first original holiday special released as part of Apple's partnership with production companies WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions that began in 2020.

Apple TV Plus is home to all Peanuts specials, including It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown; A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving; and A Charlie Brown Christmas. Apple TV Plus subscribers can also stream The Snoopy Show, a series dedicated to the iconic Peanuts dog. In addition, Peanuts fans will be able to stream It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown starting Dec. 3, according to an Apple TV Plus press release.

Apple TV Plus released its first look at the Charlie Brown special Monday along with announcements of several other holiday-themed specials and episodes, including a special episode of Get Rolling With Otis and Stillwater streaming Dec. 3.

Apple TV Plus costs $5 a month, or $50 for an annual subscription.