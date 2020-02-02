CNET también está disponible en español.

Watch Top Gun: Maverick's new Super Bowl trailer here

It will possibly, maybe, take your breath away.

Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick just got a new trailer during Sunday's Super Bowl, and look, it's time to remove all pretense at being above nostalgia and absolutely embrace this movie with every atom in your body. I am ready for this. 

You can check it out below.

Top Gun: Maverick hits cinemas June 26 this year.

Top Gun: Maverick hits cinemas June 26 this year.

