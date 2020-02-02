Watch Top Gun: Maverick's new Super Bowl trailer here

Top Gun: Maverick just got a new trailer during Sunday's Super Bowl, and look, it's time to remove all pretense at being above nostalgia and absolutely embrace this movie with every atom in your body. I am ready for this.
You can check it out below.
The Super Bowl is absolutely the best forum for the audience (which absolutely includes me) that will be watching this movie. See all the other trailers from the Super Bowl here.
Top Gun: Maverick hits cinemas June 26 this year.
