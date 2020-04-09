Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

If you've never heard the call of a snow leopard, take a moment to imagine what that might sound like. A majestic, rumbling lion roar? The throaty snarl of a tiger?

As it turns out, a young male snow leopard sounds a lot like the infamous "Wilhelm Scream" from Hollywood movies.

UK wildlife charity The White Lion Foundation released a rare video of a chatty snow leopard as captured by a remote camera in the mountains of northern Pakistan. "The adult male is exercising his vocal calls to establish territory and to let females know he is in the area," said John Knight, a foundation board member, in a statement on Thursday.

Knight described the footage as "extremely unusual and special." The leopards' remote ranges and solitary lifestyle make them elusive subjects in the wild.

Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The foundation estimates the wild population to be between 4,000 and 7,500 cats. The big cats are under threat from poachers and from clashes with livestock herders.

The White Lion Foundation has partnered with the Baltistan Wildlife Conservation and Development Organisation in Pakistan to monitor and protect the snow leopard population. The foundation is also working with local communities to build leopard-proof corrals for livestock.

The foundation's video brings the world a little closer to an elusive animal, and highlights just how wild and wonderful big cats can sound when they want to be heard.