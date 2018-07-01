Watch a gigantic 'lava boat' float down a terrifying river of lava

USGS photo by M. Patrick

Researchers called it a "lava ball", but it's really a 20 by 20 foot chunk of actual land.



And now you can watch it float down a literal river of lava and marvel at how terrifying nature can be at her worst.

#LeilaniEstatesEruption #KilaueaVolcano LATEST: #IkaikaMarzo captures the phenomena that USGS has named a “lava boat”. Watch as it makes its way down the #Fissure8 lava river in Kapoho and then breaks apart 😳 https://t.co/66DxdlXUzZ @HawaiiNewsNow #HINews pic.twitter.com/bAQK1uYyJh — Mileka Lincoln (@MilekaLincoln) June 28, 2018

This footage was taken by Ikaika Marzo and shared by Hawaii News Now.

It also posted this footage, taken by Brad Lewis.

#LeilaniEstatesEruption #KilaueaVolcano LATEST: Amazing new video from #BradLewis captures how big some of these “lava boats” are. Wait til it floats by people standing on the edge of the massive #lava river; USGS UPDATE👉🏽 https://t.co/BaUjt0jZRe @HawaiiNewsNow #HINews pic.twitter.com/uJhFwW5Rfm — Mileka Lincoln (@MilekaLincoln) June 30, 2018

Like the tweet says, well worth watching to see the sheer, insane scale of this chunk of land just floating on lava. What the hell?

Residents of the Big Island of Hawaii have been dealing with the impact of the Kilauea volcano eruption for almost two months now. This "lava boat" seems to be the result of further collapse events. Fissure 8 is still erupting lava, which is flowing all the way to the ocean.