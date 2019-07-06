Watch the Stranger Things cast play their own video game

Three main members of the Stranger Things cast tackled their own show's video game on Friday, just a day after season 3 came out on Netflix. (Warning: The gameplay in the above video contains some spoilers for season 3.)

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers; Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler; and Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, sat down to tackle Stranger Things 3: The Game.

"I got a baseball bat that's bigger than my body," Wolfhard exclaims. Later, he and Brown, whose characters have a romantic relationship on the show, try to make their characters kiss.

If you want more behind-the-scenes fun with the young cast, Netflix also released a video that shows the actors giving a tour of their Atlanta set.

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC/Mac via Steam.