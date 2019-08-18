CNET también está disponible en español.

Watch the spectacular moment an enormous meteor lights up the skies of Sardinia

For one brilliant moment, it literally lit the night sky.

sardiniameteor

Footage captured from a dashcam shows a huge flare illuminating the sky.

 ClaudiuPorcu via Astro Unisiena/Twitter

According to NASA, 100 tons of dust and sand-sized particles hit earth every single year. And roughly once a year Earth's atmosphere is hit by a car-sized meteor that creates an "impressive fireball", but burns up before hitting earth.

It's rare to catch that moment on camera.

But at 20:39 UTC, on the 16th of August in Sardinia, a driver (going by 'Claudio P') managed to capture the precise moment a meteor burned up in Earth's atmosphere. It's spectacular.

 A few other cameras caught footage of the meteor.

To date the American Meteor Society has logged 93 eye-witness reports of the fireball, from France, Italy and even as far as Tunisia in Africa.

