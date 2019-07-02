The Room's Tommy Wiseau goes to space in new animated sci-fi series

Octopie

When you're famous for writing, directing and starring in the cult classic indie movie The Room, what's the next logical step? For Tommy Wiseau, it's lending your voice to an animated space saga.

His latest endeavor, SpaceWorld, is a serialized animated sci-fi series starring not only Wiseau, but his co-star from The Room, Greg Sestero. It's created by Brock LaBorde.

Wiseau play TX, a reckless starship captain who dresses a little like a heavy metal version of Han Solo.

TX leads a dysfunctional crew that includes a robot vending machine called Computer Person and a shark in a spacesuit who also happens to be a lawyer. No really.

Sestero plays TX's archnemesis Drogol, Georgia Smith is Worfus, Brock LaBorde is Computer Person, Akul Dang plays Sherbert Brown and Mikey Felton is Bleebee.

The first installment of SpaceWorld debuted on YouTube this week courtesy of indie animation studio Octopie.