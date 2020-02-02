Bond, James Bond, made an appearance during Sunday's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. A new trailer for No Time To Die, the 25th film in Ian Fleming's super-spy series, aired during the game. Daniel Craig is starring as Bond for the fifth and final time.

In the preview, Bond and fellow 00 agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch) take on more than their share of death-defying situations, including Bond bungee-jumping off a bridge, climbing down what seems to be a skyscraper, an underwater escape and an unnerving encounter on a frozen body of water.

The first trailer was released in December and has gotten more than 12.9 million views.

Directed and written in part by Cary Joji Fukunaga (director of the Netflix series Maniac and writer of 2017's It), the film brings back lots of familiar faces, most of whom got their own posters: Ben Whishaw as Q, Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny and Christoph Waltz as Blofeld.

No Time to Die opens on March 31 in the UK, April 8 in Australia, and April 10 in the US.

Originally published Feb. 2, 4:51 p.m. PT.